The top 5 hotels in Mississauga

Hotels in Mississauga Ontario are your saving grace when you've just arrived on a red-eye at Pearson Airport, but don't sleep on their accommodations and on-site amenities, either — there's plenty to explore and indulge in!

Here are the hotels you'll want to check out in Mississauga.

Centrally located near the Mississauga Convention Centre and Pearson Airport, Element Toronto Airport is one of the top spots to rest your head after a long day of travel.

Relatively close to ski hills, hiking trails, and several public transportation terminals, it's a super convenient spot to stop, not just because there's a free shuttle that runs directly from the hotel to Pearson.

They offer baggage storage, express check-in/out, a heated pool that's open year round, and all the usual hotel amenities (like on-site gym and outdoor picnic areas), plus plenty of accessibility features, like Braille signs and wheelchair-accessible bathrooms.

The eco-friendly Alt Hotel Toronto Airport is all about convenience, a fact that's supported by the hotel's 24-hour concierge and grab-and-go food options (that are available around the clock, too).

Thanks to free WiFi, you'll be able to knock out a few emails or catch up on other work while you wait for your airport shuttle (which is free, by the way).

And if you feel like seriously unwinding after your journey, you'll probably love that there's an on-site bar, too.

The Sheraton Gateway Hotel is, arguably, the most convenient hotel on this list (it IS located at Pearson Airport, after all).

Directly connected to Terminal 3 as well as the UP Express, you can zip to your gate (or downtown Toronto) without all the muss and fuss. You can even check in and print your boarding pass on-site, too.

Other features and amenities you'll find here include soundproof rooms (perfect for getting your snooze on after a long flight), a business centre, two on-site restaurants and a cafe, plus a spa where you can soak away some of your travel-related stress in a Jacuzzi.

Cambridge Suites Mississauga offers a unique experience, courtesy of the full kitchens in each and every suite.

If fully-loaded is what you're after, you'll probably love that each suite also has its own separate living and sleeping areas, making it as close to home as possible.

There are other cool on-site amenities, too, like a tennis court, fitness centre, and convenience store, in addition to a slew of "nice-to-haves," like free parking and WiFi, dry cleaning, laundry services, and BBQ facilities.

And if you're travelling with your fur baby, it's good to know they're welcome here, too.

If a one-stop-shop is the name of the game, then Hilton Garden Inn Toronto Airport West is the place to go.

With on-site laundry services, free parking and WiFi, suit pressing, dry cleaning, and business centre, it has everything you may need to make your travels more comfortable.

Other cool amenities you might appreciate: express check-in/check-out, on-site business centre, a heated pool, and vending machines for drinks in case you need a thirst-quencher ASAP.