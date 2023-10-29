The top 5 hotels in Brampton

Hotels in Brampton are perfect for weekend stays when you want to be close to the city (but aren't a fan of the hustle and bustle of being downtown). Many are within driving distance of Pearson Airport, York University, and other hotspots, too!

Here are the hotels you'll want to check out in Brampton.

Hyatt Place is a 3-star hotel, offering up concierge services, free Wi-Fi, and a 24-hour front desk so you won't have to stress if your flight's delayed (or your plans have changed).

Other amenities you can expect include a continental breakfast every morning (that's included in your stay, by the way!), a fitness centre, and safety deposit boxes and fridges in each guest room, which is great if you want to safely store some snacks or your most precious travel documents.

It doesn't hurt that there's an indoor swimming pool, not to mention a ton of parks, green spaces, and conservation areas nearby for when you just want to touch grass.

Head to the Hilton Garden Inn if you're in the mood for a full-service stay. I'm talking pet-friendly accommodations, an indoor pool, on-site restaurant and bar, plus free parking and continental breakfast.

Centrally located near ski slopes, historic sites, and train stations, you'll be able to zip across to either downtown Toronto, or just enjoy some of the chill vibes to be found outside the city centre.

Reviewers also love that it's extremely clean, in addition to offering amenities like a fitness centre, on-site ATM, 24-hour front desk, and a TV in your room if you just want to veg out after a long day of travel.

Courtyard by Marriott is about to be your destination for a chill weekend getaway, thanks in large part to amenities like a salt-water pool, spa baths in select rooms, and a hot tub in the fitness centre.

There's an on-site restaurant, too, but if you're hungry outside of dining hours, make sure to take advantage of the 24-hour market in the lobby, where you can grab snacks into the wee hours of the morning.

Other features that may swing the needle for you are dry cleaning and laundry services, a two-storey waterslide at the pool, and bike rentals available on-site, giving you the chance to ditch the car and explore at your leisure.

With features like private check-in/check-out, on-site suit pressing, a heated pool, and your choice of breakfast (continental, American, or vegetarian), it's pretty much a no-brainer that Home2 Suites by Hilton is a top choice for your next out-of-city excursion.

There's also BBQ facilities, a shared lounge, and EV charging stations, so you can really make yourself at home during your stay (and juice up your ride in the process).

It also doesn't hurt that the hotel's pretty accessible, too, with Braille signs, lowered sinks, and wheelchair access across almost their entire property.

Monte Carlo Inn is located right in Brampton's city centre, which means you'll be mere steps away from shopping centres, restaurants, and entertainment.

If none of that sounds up your alley, there's also a conservation area close by where you can explore trails, go horseback riding, or just grab a few whiffs of fresh air.

Bonus points for the free breakfast buffet that'll ensure you never go hungry, no matter where your day takes you (though there are fridges, microwaves, and coffee makers in every room if you prefer to whip something up yourself).