The top 5 hotels in Barrie Ontario

Hotels in Barrie Ontario are spots you won't want to sleep on the next time you hit the road. Whether you're craving a post-road trip meal, a dip in a pool, or maybe just need to rest before the next leg of your journey, you're sure to find a spot to your taste.

Here are the hotels you'll want to check out in Barrie.

Four Points by Sheraton is centrally located near downtown Barrie, meaning it's also close to plenty of green spaces, GO stations, and ski lifts. There's even a regional airport nearby!

If you get hungry, stop by Simcoe Bistro or head to the on-site snack bar for a quick nibble. For those who love staying active, you'll probably love that there's a full fitness facility here, too, complete with indoor swimming pool.

Access to Comfort Inn & Suites Barrie is easy-breezy, thanks to its strategic location just off Highway 400. It's also conveniently close to a slew of parks, ski lifts, and GO stations.

In terms of amenities, you'll find everything from free toiletries and WiFi, a fitness centre, and a picnic area to wake-up service and daily housekeeping (perfect if you're planning on staying a few days).

If you're in town on business, you'll be glad to know Comfort Inn & Suites has meeting rooms, banquet spaces, and a business centre on-site to meet your needs.

Fairfield Inn & Suites by Marriott offers not only clean, modern rooms, but also some pretty stellar city views of downtown Barrie. If you have the urge to explore, make sure to take advantage of on-site bike rentals, as there are tons of parks and green spaces nearby, too.

When you feel like winding down, take a dip in the heated indoor pool, get your pump on at the fitness facility, or stock up on snacks at the mini market that's conveniently located right on site (did we mention there's free parking, too?).

With baggage storage, express check-ins and check-outs, and laundry services, Hampton Inn & Suites Barrie is a top spot for a post- (or pre-) travel stay.

Bathrooms are fully stocked with toiletries and conveniences, so you can leave all your extra stuff at home if you'd like, and there's vending machines on the property where you can grab a quick bite or bevvy when the cravings hit.

Other location features include free parking, hot tubs, accessibility (like wheelchair-accessible spaces), and best of all, your furry travel companions are more than welcome here, too.

Best Western Plus offers all the good stuff — free WiFi, a 24-hour gym, and a free hot breakfast every morning.

Within each room, you'll find a full fridge, microwave, and coffee maker, so you won't have to leave your room to grab some eats or a cup of java (though there's a coffee shop on site in case you're not keen on trying your hand at brewing it yourself).

Thanks a large seating area, you can take your meals (or just bang out a few emails) while you're relaxing in your room, but there's a whole host of nearby activites, like wind-surfing, canoeing, bingo, and even horseback riding available nearby.

It doesn't hurt that there's even an EV charging station here, meaning you'll be able to juice up your eco-friendly ride before embarking on the next part of your adventure.