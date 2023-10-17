This lush Ontario park was once used by early explorers and fur traders

The French River Provincial Park in Ontario is a gorgeous destination to visit, particularly for those in search for a calming respite from the city's nonstop hustle.

Located in the small community of Alban between Parry Sound and Sudbury, the park is about three and a half hours north of Toronto.

Full of natural beauty and a rich cultural history, the park's also home to Canada's first Heritage River, designated in 1986. The French River has been used for thousands of years as a route for the Indigenous peoples, fur traders, and settlers alike.

The historic waterway also played a pivotal role in linking Eastern Canada to the western interior and was traversed by explorer Samuel de Champlain in the early 17th century.

Today, the park attracts outdoor enthusiasts and adventure-seekers alike, thanks to park activities like paddling, fishing, and hiking.

The French River is the main draw of the park, extending over 105 km from Lake Nipissing to Georgian Bay. Visitors can explore its multiple interconnecting routes via canoe or kayak, ranging in lengths from 9km to 72km (if you're up for a multi-day trip).

Home to a variety of species like Northern Pike, Small-mouth Bass, and Walleye, the French River is an angeler's paradise with over 50 lodges and marinas dotting shore.

Hikers can set out on a 3 km linear trail, which spans from the Visitor Centre to the Recollet Falls. Aptly named the Recollet Falls Trail, you'll be led on a well-maintained path along the edge of the gorge, with a short portage around the falls before making your return.

If you'd like to truly immerse yourself in the park's beauty, you can stay overnight at one of the park's 283 backcountry campsites set along the shore of the river. Permits can be purchased online up to two weeks before your arrival date.