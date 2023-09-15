This lakeside retreat near Ontario would make a magical fall getaway

With fall just a week away, we're getting ready to embrace cooler nights, cozy flannels, and pumpkin spice everything.

The quieter, cooler season is also the best time for a fall road trip, so why not pair it with a luxurious little getaway?

The Lake House on Canandaigua, found just across the U.S. border in New York's magical Finger Lakes region, just might be the perfect destination for a relaxing lakeside escape.

Just under a five hour drive from Toronto, the hotel is nestled on Canandaigua Lake, the fourth largest of the region. It boasts an expansive shoreline stretching over 56 km and is surrounded by verdant forests that'll soon transform into brilliant fall hues.

Merging contemporary design with rustic charm, The Lake House's architecture reflects the region's beauty, thanks to the use of natural materials like wood and stone.

The white-painted exterior already looks quite striking set against the deep blues of the lake, but once the trees change colour, it'll look even more stunning.

The hotel's 124 guest rooms were intentionally designed to feel like a private retreat, each featuring elegant touches like hand-carved furniture, rain showers, soft linens, and panoramic views of the water.

If you never wanted to leave your room with those views, I wouldn't blame you — besides, the hotel offers room service right to your door.

Other hotel amenities include a lakeside spa, where you can choose from a variety of treatments including facials, massages, and body treatments, a heated outdoor pool that's open year round, fitness centre, watersport rentals, and onsite classes like yoga and wood burning.

While many visit Canandaigua to unwind, it's also a haven for adventure enthusiasts. Take advantage of the short but beautiful autumn season with one of many seasonally-appropriate activities The Lake House hosts.

Perfect your s'mores-making skills at communal fire pits around the property, or hop on a fall foliage cruise around the Finger Lakes.

When you get hungry, indulge in locally-sourced seasonal flavours at one of The Lake House's three onsite dining venues. Within their library, you'll find cozy fireplaces that are perfect for curling up and enjoying a crafted cocktail beside in the evenings.

If any of that wasn't tempting enough, The Lake House is offering a discount of up to 30% off its lakefront accommodations during the fall, valid on stays from September 5 to December 15, 2023.