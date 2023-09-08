Canada's public health agency investigating puke-stained seats on Air Canada flight

The Public Health Agency of Canada (PHAC) has entered the chat in the case of the puke-stained seats on a recent Air Canada flight.



Last week, an Air Canada passenger told us that two women were removed from her flight after complaining about vomit stains and stench in their seating area.



In an email statement, PHAC says it's aware of the incident and is now in contact with Canada's major airline.



Here's a quick recap of how the events unfolded.



Susan Benson was a passenger on an Air Canada flight AC 1706 travelling from Las Vegas to Montreal on August 26.



What was supposed to be a five-hour flight turned into a disaster for the travellers sitting in front of her. She took to Facebook to document the incident.



The passenger in front of Benson allegedly told her that "she couldn't sit down as someone had vomited in her seat on the previous flight, and it was still wet, and there was still vomit residue on her seat area and seatbelt."



Benson said the flight attendants tried to mask the smell by "placing coffee grounds in the seat pouches and spraying perfume," but those measures did little to help.



Moreover, the passengers assigned to the row were told they could not be moved to other seats despite their seats still wet with vomit residue.



After a long back-and-forth with a flight attendant and pilot, the women were escorted off the plane by security.



Air Canada told Daily Hive that it has apologized to the women, "as they clearly did not receive the standard of care to which they were entitled."



PHAC says it provides guidance and training for operators of airplanes on appropriate infection prevention and control measures to reduce the risk of transmitting illnesses that might be brought into the country.



"Given the close quarters that travellers share for extended periods, environmental sanitation practices are especially important to reduce the risk of spreading communicable diseases," stated the health agency.



The agency stresses that body fluids like blood, vomit and diarrhea could contain microorganisms that can cause diseases.



"These fluids, and the surfaces that come in contact with them, should always be considered as contaminated and should be handled with care so that diseases are not spread from one person to another," it added.



In the case of a reported incident or complaint like the vomit-stained seats, PHAC's Travelling Public Program (TPP) contacts the operator to get information about what occurred, the cause of the illness (if known), the cleaning and disinfecting procedures that were followed, and provides additional guidance and recommendations where warranted.



If the complaint is determined to be related to a communicable disease, PHAC could take further action including conducting an inspection, issuing an order to disinfect and decontaminate the site, or issuing a fine to the operator.



Air Canada did not deny anything Benson alleged and implied confirmation of the events.



With files from Simran Singh