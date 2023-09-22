Pingle's Farm is a one-stop shop for a day of fun fall activities, offering everything from apple- and wildflower-picking to wagon rides and an absolutely massive circus-themed corn maze.

Located just outside Oshawa in the small community of Hampton, the farm market is only a one hour-drive from downtown Toronto.

Pingle's is open year round, with different activities, events, and pick-your-own crops that change seasonally. However, fall is one of the most popular seasons to visit, thanks in large part to their annual Harvest Festival.

Running until the end of October, you can visit the farm from Tuesdays through Sundays to enjoy a variety of fall-themed experiences and attractions.

During September, you can pick your own strawberries, corn, and tomatoes. Depending on conditions, October offers pumpkins and apples available for picking, too.

If you're feeling adventurous, you can get lost in the sprawling 6.5 acre-corn maze, or take a wagon ride around the farm before grabbing a drink at the Thirsty Goat Bar to the tune of live music on weekends.

Make sure to save your appetite, as Pingle's has plenty of food stations serving up delicious festival food, like smoked brisket sandwiches, fire-roasted corn, and loaded chili-cheese fries.

On your way out, make sure to stop in the retail market and bakery and grab some goodies and treats to take home.

From Tuesdays to Thursdays, general admission tickets start at $10 per person, which includes entry to the pick-your-own areas, playland and animal area, and corn maze.

Weekend tickets start at $15, which include the above as well as wagon rides, access to the food and drink area, live music, and picnic table seating.

You can reserve your tickets directly on Pingle's website, and make sure to check out the full calendar of events before you swing by.