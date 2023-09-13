Lions Lookout is a stunning hike to add to your fall bucket list, leading you to panoramic views high above a sparkling lake — and pretty soon, it'll be surrounded by brilliant fall colours.

Located in the picturesque Muskoka region, you'll find Lions Lookout just a few minutes' drive from the quaint town of Huntsville.

You'll be treated to spectacular sights of the surrounding hills and bustling community below, before experiencing the beauty of the rugged landscapes via a short trek.

To get there, follow Camp Kitchen Road along the Muskoka River towards Fairy Lake. You'll go up a steep slope before coming to the vantage point overlooking the water and fall colours below.

At the top, there are a few picnic tables, as well as a lookout structure in the form of a red-roofed gazebo, where you can rest while admiring the views. You can also read up on the area's history via signage boards.

Continue your adventure on the Lions Lookout Trail, which extends for 1.3 km and is considered moderately challenging due to its steep inclines.

With the leaves anticipated to start changing in the next few weeks, now is the perfect time to plan your roadtrip to Huntsville.

Keep in mind that due to the popularity of the lookout in the fall, the parking lots can fill up quickly on weekends, so plan to arrive early or go during a weekday instead.