Inglis Falls conservation area in Ontario makes for an enchanting day trip destination, thanks in large part to its intriguing history, geological marvels, and — of course —the namesake waterfalls.

Located just south of Owen Sound, the falls are found within the Inglis Falls Conservation Area, approximately a two-and-a-half hour drive from Toronto.

Regarded as one of the best waterfalls in the region, Inglis Falls is a popular year-round draw for visitors. Standing at 18 metres tall, it's formed by the Sydenham River flowing over the edge of the Niagara Escarpment.

The water flow's so powerful, it carved out a deep gorge at the base of the falls, exposing the escarpment's layered sedimentary rock. Within the layers, there's a visible record of the ancient seas that once covered the region (including fossilized sea creatures).

The area surrounding the falls is not without its history, either, as it was once the site of an industrial grist mill. In the 1840s, Peter Inglis built the mill to harness the power of the water, which you can still see the remnants of today.

Follow the Inglis Falls Trail to get to the cascade, where you'll find a protective stone wall at the top to protect visitors from falling (there's also a viewing platform here). Be mindful to stay on the trails, as access to the base of the falls is strictly prohibited and dangerous.

If you visit on a clear day, you'll be treated to a stunning view of the valley, the city of Owen Sound, and even as far as the Owen Sound harbour in the distance.

With over seven kilometres of trails in the conservation area, there are plenty of hikes in varying lengths and difficulties to choose from if you want to explore the area. Along the trails, you'll find informative signs pointing out the glacial potholes formed in the solid limestone bedrock.

There's a parking fee if you plan to visit Inglis Falls Conservation Area. Keep in mind things can get quite busy on weekends during the fall, so your best bet is to arrive early or visit during a weekday.