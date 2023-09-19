Finlayson Point Provincial Park is a quiet gem in Ontario that's perfect for adventure-seekers, hikers, or those simply looking for an escape into nature.

Located in the heart of northeastern Ontario, you'll find this park perched on the picturesque Lake Temagami, roughly five hours north of Toronto.

Finlayson Point and the surrounding area is rich in history and culture. Originally, there was a gravel road linking North Bay to southern Ontario to Cobalt and Little Claybelt that ran through where the park currently sits.

Along the route, by the Marten River and Temagami Provincial Forest, was a pinery, which provided important resources during the 1800s and early 1900s.

In order to prevent accidental forest fires from starting, campsites were developed and equipped with sturdy fireplaces to keep sparks contained.

Today, Finlayson attracts campers, anglers, and outdoor lovers alike. With Lake Temagami as its main attraction, water-based activities are one of the park's most popular draws.

You can go for a swim off two sandy beaches, or kayak, canoe, and paddleboard the calm waters.

With over 1200 islands and 5000 km of shoreline to explore, Finlayson Point also happens to be a boater's paradise. You can drift past protected ancient pine trees or navigate the enchanting inlets and bays.

Thanks to a number of diverse aquatic habitats, you can also try your luck at the park's many angling spots where you might snag lake trout, northern pike, walleye, and smallmouth bass among others.

For the best view of the park, make sure to hike up to the Caribou Mountain lookout and fire tower, where you'll be rewarded with stunning panoramic views of the park.

Due to its distance from the city, it's probably best to consider extending your stay overnight. Reserve a tent or trailer campsite, or if camping isn't your thing, the park also offers a roofed cottage that sleeps up to 6 people.

Reservations can be made directly on the Ontario Parks website.