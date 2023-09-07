Legendary fear farm that's allegedly haunted opens in Ontario this month

Fall in Ontario is just around the corner, and before you know it, it'll be time to get in the Halloween spirit with all things spooky.

Fear Farm, one of Ontario's most legendary and terrifying attractions, is ramping up to open at the end of the month, with its beloved hayride, outdoor corn mazes, and six themed outdoor haunts guaranteed to get hearts racing.

Located in Kitchener-Waterloo, Fear Farm is situated on a 100-acre farm just over a one-hour drive from Toronto, which is allegedly also haunted with real ghosts.

This year's attractions include a haunted house with an evil doctor that stalks you, a corn field full of "The Stalking Dead" zombies, and a swampy woods hike where you'll have to escape being chase by hillbillies with chainsaws.

Don't think you're safe outside of the attractions, either, as there'll be live actors wandering the grounds ready to scare you at every turn.

If all that screaming has worked up an appetite, you can grab a bite at one of the five onsite offerings, or sip a seasonal beer at the pumpkin pub.

The park is officially open for the season from September 30 through October 29. While bringing children is at your discretion, the website notes that Fear Farm is not for the faint of heart and is recommended for those above the age of 16.

Tickets start at $49.99 per person depending on the date, which you can already book on their website.