Travel
Irish Mae Silvestre
Posted 10 hours ago
Report Inaccuracy
air canada

Woman shares video of shabby conditions onboard Air Canada flight to Toronto

Travel
Irish Mae Silvestre
Posted 10 hours ago
Report Inaccuracy
Latest Videos

A passenger took to social media to share her experience flying Air Canada when she found that the conditions onboard were less than ideal.

Kelly, who lives in Atlantic Canada and goes by the TikTok username @kellyklaing, says she was flying from New Brunswick to Ontario when she came across issues during the flight.

In the clip, Kelly shows that part of a thin strip from a wall had detached and was hanging across her face throughout the flight.

She also shows a damaged armrest with what appeared to be plastic fragments.

@kellyklaing Hey Air Canada instead of asking me to pay extra for bags and to offset carbon tax, can you use the money you are robbing us for with these insane ticket prices to fix your planes? But 10/10 flight attendants tho 🥹💕✈️ #aircanadarouge #aircanadaflight #aircanadatips #aircanadafail #aircanadaproblems #brokenplane #oldairplane #canadianflight #canadianflights #pearsonairportdelays #pearsonairporton ♬ original sound - phonographicmaterial

When asked if she brought it up with the staff, she said that since the flight from Saint John to Toronto was so short (just two hours), they didn’t want to complain.

However, she added that the issue would have been hard to miss had the seats been thoroughly cleaned.

"I didn’t end up mentioning it to the flight attendants because it was such a short flight, I didn’t want to bug them or create a scene, but I also don’t know how they didn’t see the damaged arm or the panel if they had cleaned the seats," she said.

And it wasn’t just Kelly who was having issues during that flight.

"The people across from us complained to one attendant because there was garbage in their seats when they boarded, so maybe they didn't do a clean," she said.

"But just for context, that flight one way from Saint John, New Brunswick, to Toronto was $350, and we were sitting in the basic seats."

For Kelly, the issues started even before take off. She said that while checking in, she had asked if she could pay for a business class upgrade.

"The lady said no," recalled Kelly. "We got onto the plane, and only two people were sitting in business."

In the caption, Kelly wrote, "Hey Air Canada, instead of asking me to pay extra for bags and to offset carbon tax, can you use the money you are robbing us for with these insane ticket prices to fix your planes? But 10/10 flight attendants, though."

The video currently has over 14,000 views.

One viewer stated, "Note to self: bring duct tape [on the] next flight with Air Canada."

Lead photo by

@kellyklaing/TikTok
Latest Videos

Latest Videos

Join the conversation Load comments

Latest in Travel

Woman shares video of shabby conditions onboard Air Canada flight to Toronto

The 1000 Islands National Park is an overlooked natural wonder in Ontario

This nature paradise outside of Toronto has boardwalks over creeks and scenic lookouts

Cobalt is an Ontario town that comes with a long history and abandoned old mines

This Ontario farm makes for a fun fall outing with haunted wagon rides and epic mazes

5 small towns near Toronto to visit this fall

Passengers kicked off Air Canada plane after objecting to puke-stained seats

Niagara Falls in Canada ranked one of the world's most popular bucket-list travel spots