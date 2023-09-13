Charleston Lake Provincial Park has a floating trail and it's right here in Ontario

Charleston Lake Provincial Park is, quite possibly, one of the most beautiful spots to check out for some fall adventures, with scenic hikes and paddling available through its many bays and coves.

Located three and a half hours east of Toronto, the park spans 2596 hectares of rugged terrain and forested landscapes in Lansdowne, Ontario.

Open seasonally, Charleston Lake offers a ton of fun activities to take part in.

During the warmer days, head to one of the park's two designated beaches for a swim. The gently-sloping sandy shores make it perfect for all ages, abilities, and activities.

The calm lake is also ideal for canoeing, boating, fishing, or paddle boarding, with plenty of inlets to explore along the park's 75 km of shoreline.

Hikers can set out on one of seven trails, each with their own unique highlights. For an easy walk, check out the 1.8 km-long Beech Woods Trail, where you'll be led through mixed forests and diverse habitats, or the 2 km-long Shoreline Centennial Trail which has lakeside views.

The Quiddity Trail is another good hike that stretches for 2.4 km and takes you along a boardwalk that crosses a wetland before arriving at a scenic lookout.

If you're up for a challenge, consider the 10 km Tallow Rock Bay Trail that goes through meadows and over rock ridges, as well as over the floating Slim Bay bridge.

There's also the Blue Mountain Trail, a 5.7 km-hike to the top of the mountain where you'll be rewarded with striking vistas.

If you'd like to extend your stay, the park also has a selection of campsites, including backcountry camping, car camping, and roofed accommodation that sleeps up to six people. You can reserve your campsite directly on the Ontaro Parks website.

Charleston Lake Provincial Park is open from May through October and requires a day use permit, which start at $12.25 per vehicle.