You can visit a stunning Victorian castle in Ontario that's allegedly haunted

Castles in Ontario might not ellicit visions of princesses locked away in secluded towers or a setting worthy of Game of Thrones, there are still plenty of enchanting ones in the province.

One you can explore is found in the small town of Baden, just west of Kitchener-Waterloo region. Castle Kilbride, constructed in 1877, is a lavish Victorian home that stands as a testament to the province's history.

The castle was built by James Livingston, a famed Canadian entrepreneur once considered "the flax and linseed oil king of Canada."

Though it definitely has a beautiful exterior with a belvedere lookout and manicured gardens, the castle's main appeal is its incredible interior decor.

Full of Italian Renaissance-style murals and trompe l’oeil paintings that appear three-dimensional, Castle Kilbride will take you back in time and give you a glimpse into how the wealthiest lived in the 19th century.

The Livingston family resided at the castle for three generations, eventually selling the home in 1988. Seeing its potential, the township council took ownership in the 1990s and restored it to pristine condition.

Today, it's deemed a National Historic Site, welcoming visitors who come both to explore its meticulously-preserved interiors and in-house museum and to check out the otherworldly mysteries surrounding the residence.

One legend alleges the ghost of a young Livingston boy cousin haunts the premises. He was said to have been playing in the cupola when he accidentally fell down the stairs and met his demise.

Since then, some visitors have claimed to hear the sounds of steps going up the same staircase, giggling, and a small voice saying it wants to play.

Castle Kilbride offers ghost tours of both the home's interior and exterior grounds to brave souls, featuring creepy paintings, haunted antiques, and the ghosts of playful children (including the resident Livingston boy).

Sadly, it appears the ghost tours are so popular they've already sold out for 2023, though you are welcome to join their waitlist.

If ghosts aren't your thing, you can still visit Castle Kilbride for a tour at your own leisure, which is open from Wednesdays through Sundays from 10 a.m. - 3 p.m. Tickets start at $6.66 and can be purchased from their website.