Cape Vincent, New York is a charming destination, perfect if you're looking for an enchanting getaway or simply a change in scenery — and it's just a ferry ride away.

Located on the southern shores of the St. Lawrence River, the U.S. village offers a fascinating mix of history, heritage, activities, and breathtaking views.

To get there, you can either make the four-hour drive and cross the border at the Thousand Islands, or opt for the scenic route via ferry. First, hop on the Wolfe Island auto ferry in Kingston, and then take the Horne's Ferry to Cape Vincent. Just remember to bring your passport!

Here are some of the best things to do and see in Cape Vincent.

Learn about its rich history

Cape Vincent's history and heritage are strongely influenced by the French, due in large part to Napolean Bonaparte's brother settling here in the early 1800s.

In fact, Napolean sought to join him after being exiled in the South Atlantic, with many French and German settlers emigrating to the town.

Today, the village continues to honour its unique history with an annual French Festival held every July around Bastille Day.

You can learn more about its heritage at the Cape Vincent Historical Museum, a prominent stone building that served as a barracks for soldiers during the War of 1812.

Peruse shops on Broadway Street

Running parallel to the waterfront, Cape Vincent's Broadway Street is full of welcoming shops and cafes. Grab pastries and coffee from Cup of Joy Cafe or Gato Diablo Specialty Coffee Roasters before perusing unique gifts at Belle-Epoque.

Sample local wines

Stop by for a tasting at family-owned The Cape Winery, which specializes in wines made from cold-climate grapes.

The combination of its south sloping vineyards, limestone soil, and tempered climate from both the river and Lake Ontario impart a unique flavour to the vino, which they call "taste of the Cape."

Visit the historic lighthouse

Tibbetts Point Lighthouse, constructed in 1827 on the Great Lakes Seaway Trail, is an iconic feature of the area.

It's still used by the United States Coast Guard to aid navigation so you can't climb it, but the grounds are beautiful, with great views of where Lake Ontario meets the St. Lawrence River.

The lighthouse is also home to an operational Fresnel lens, one of only 70 such lenses still used in the United States. There's also a visitor centre, museum, and gift shop open year round if you'd like to pick up a souvenir.

See the world's largest freshwater bay

Just south of Cape Vincent are two other charming villages to add to your list while you're in the area.

Three Mile Bay is a lovely hamlet to wander, while Chaumont Bay has spectacular views. The latter is also the largest freshwater bay in the world, and hosts weekly sailing events in the summer months.

Explore the river

During the warmer months, Cape Vincent is popular for water activities like swimming, boating, sailing, and other water sports. You can embark on a boat tour, or rent one yourself to sightsee around the gorgeous Thousand Islands.

The waters, coined "Muskie Land" due to the abundance of the species, are also a fishing enthusiast's heaven, with anglers flocking to Cape Vincent to cast their lines.

Despite its proximity to Ontario, the quaint village of Cape Vincent provides an entirely new experience for its visitors. From its French flair to countless outdoor activities, there's almost certainly something here for anyone to enjoy.