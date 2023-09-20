Travel
Meg Cossmann
Callaghan's Rapids Conservation Area

This conservation area in Ontario has an underground maze of caves you can explore

Callaghan’s Rapids Conservation Area is a picturesque destination for a fall day trip, with scenic waterfalls, sinkholes, a limestone bedrock river, and a fascinating maze-like system of caves to discover.

Located east of Peterborough roughly two and a half hours from Toronto, you'll find the conservation area in the municipality of Marmora.

Here you'll find two wide waterfalls spanning the entire width of the Crowe River, with each only about one metre tall. During the warmer months, it's common to see people wading or swimming in the shallow waters.

The upper waterfall flows over a wedge-shaped outcrop of limestone rock, and when the water levels are low enough, you can walk right across the riverbed.

Another spot to stroll is at one of the park's three trails, all of which lead through scenic forested trails to the Crowe Riverbanks. 

An especially intriguing area of the park is a huge complex of underground cave passages that yes, you can check out. The caves here were formed from collapsed limestone slabs that were eroded over time by the river.

Some areas are easy to walk through, whereas others you may need to crawl. Portions of the tunnels fill up with water and have sharp rocks, so prepare accordingly if you plan to explore!

Lead photo by

Gus Garcia
