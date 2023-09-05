Ontario screampark with haunted woods and a spooky blood bar opens this month

Bingemans Screampark in Kitchener is not for the faint of heart, and with Halloween just around the corner, the terrifying destination is ramping up to open soon with a slew of attractions that'll put your nerves to the test.

Back for its 18th year of causing visitors undue stress and prolonged nightmares, this year's route "promises more chills and thrills than ever before," with six featured themed haunts along the way.

This includes The Crypt of Terror, Gateway to Hell, No Mans Land, The Slaughter Shed, The Twisted Woods, and The Blood Bar, serving up terrifying concoctions with a gruesome twist. Yum!

In terms of how the park ranks on the scary chart, I'd say it's right at the top — and Bingemans likes it that way.

According to the website, the Scream Team takes pride when guests are too scared to finish the attraction. Therefore, they don't recommend the screampark for small children, anyone who might be pregnant, claustrophobic, or those with weak bladders and heart conditions.

As the park is over an hour's drive from Toronto, you can also spend the night and camp right on the property.

Tickets are now available for purchase on their website, with discounted rates if you buy online or go during the week (instead of a weekend).

Bingemans also offers package deals if you want to bundle food and camping with your experience.

Bingemans Screampark officially opens on September 29 and lasts until October 29, 2023.