Alexandria Bay is an enchanting destination for your next getaway, featuring stunning natural beauty, an intriguing history, and charming small-town vibes.

Considered to be the heart of the 1000 Islands, you'll find Alexandria Bay perched on the shores of the St. Lawrence River in New York state. It's just under a four-hour drive from Toronto, but to get there, you'll need cross into the U.S. at the 1000 Islands.

From outdoor experiences and attractions to magical castles, wineries and cruises, here are some of the best things to do in Alexandria Bay.

Take a cruise on the St. Lawrence

With over 1,800 islands in the region, hopping on a boat cruise is one of the best ways to explore the area. If you book an excursion with Uncle Sam’s Boat Tours, you'll get to sail past waterfront mansions, private islands, and historic castles.

Alternatively, you can splurge on a private boat trip with 1000 Islands Scenic Boat Tours, which carries up to six passengers and can be customized based on your preferences.

Visit historical castles

The 1000 Islands are home to a number of historical American castles, each with a unique past. Boldt Castle on Heart Island is a majestic Gilded Age 120-room mansion with a tragic story behind it, but visitors can tour the renovated rooms and stroll through the gardens.

If you've ever wanted to spend the night in a castle, you can have your chance at Singer Castle on Dark Island - an opulent mansion with hidden passages and dungeons.

Explore Wellesley Island

Beneath the Thousand Islands Bridge is where you'll find Wellesley Island, a gorgeous destination with three state parks that's perfect for nature lovers . It's also home to the largest camping park in the state of New York, with 435 sites, heated cabins, and cottages open year-round.

Satisfy your sweet tooth

Those with a penchant for sweets will get to satisfy their cravings with a sugary treat at Lil River Fudge Co, where you'll get to sample their selection of homemade fudge, hand-dipped chocolate, or old-fashioned candy, or you can stop by The Whole Scoop for ice cream.

Go for a hike

Get some fresh air with a hike at Keewaydin State Park, which sprawls across 283 acres along the St. Lawrence River. In the summer months, it's also a great destination for fishing, swimming, and boating, while ice fishing and cross-country skiing are popular activities in the winter.

Otter Creek Preserve also has lovely hiking trails and a cable suspension bridge connecting the trail system, with great views of both Otter Creek and Lynch Creek.

Learn about the area's past

Step back in time and learn about local history at the Cornwall Brothers Store Museum. Set in a heritage stone building from 1866, it plays host to changing exhibits, gallery presentations, and special events teaching visitors about the trades, commerce, and lifestyle of the earliest settlers of Alexandria Bay.

Another cool stop for history lovers is the Clayton Museum, which houses a impressive collection of over 300 well-preserved boats in addition to thousands of recreational boating artifacts.

Go wine tasting

Wine aficionados should pay a visit to Thousand Islands Winery for a tasting of one of their 20+ varieties. You can even stroll through the scenic vineyards along the St. Lawrence River on their 40-acre farmstead.

The winery is open year-round for tastings and tours, and don't forget to stop by the bottle shop for a take-home souvenir on your way out.

Spend the night

Extend your stay in Alexandria Bay at one of the town's quaint accommodations. The Bonnie Castle Resort and Marina has multiple on-site dining options and epic views of Boldt Castle, or you can spend the night at Capt. Thomson's Resort, which is within walking distance to downtown shops and restaurants.

Alexandria Bay is an alluring escape found just across the border which will transport you to another world. With magnificent castles, riverside state parks, and seemingly countless islands to explore, this little town has so much to offer.