Akwesasne is an incredible destination in Ontario to visit if you're looking to immerse yourself in Indigenous culture, thanks to centuries of rich Mohawk history, tradition, and resilience.

The Mohawk Nation territory also has a super unique geographical feature as it straddles several international borders, including portions of Ontario, Quebec, and New York State, simultaneously.

Sitting on the banks of the St. Lawrence River, Akwesasne is the only First Nation community in Canada with such a unique jurisdiction.

The Mohawk peoples originally inhabited the region, but once Akwesasne's strategic location was discovered, the community faced significant challenges with European contact and colonization.

While its 12,000 residents consider themselves to be one community, there are complex international relations they must navigate due to jurisdictional issues and national laws.

With the imposition of the international border, law enforcement, healthcare, and education are constant challenges the community must grapple with. They even have to maintain two separate police forces.

Despite these struggles, the Mohawk people have worked hard to maintain their language, culture, and traditions, and welcome visitors to experience the region, hosting frequent events such as powwows and traditional ceremonies for all to celebrate.

The community also hosts a variety of cultural tours that are run by local experts, including a look at Mohawk life or a hands-on basketweaving experience.

Alternatively, you're able to take a self-guided journey of Akwesasne, where you can indulge in traditional cuisine, visit the cultural centre and museum, or try your luck at the Akwesasne Mohawk Casino Resort.

Akwesasne truly serves as a testament to the resilience and strength of the Mohawk people. For those who can't make the trip, you can also visit their website for a virtual tour of the vibrant community.