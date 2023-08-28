Restoule Provincial Park might be one of Ontario's best-kept secrets for adventurers, with numerous lakes, winding rivers, old-growth forests, and epic panoramic views from the peaks of cliff faces.

Once the leaves change colours in the fall, you'll be treated to breathtaking views of a kaleidoscope of colours framing the lake, which you can also see from the top of a stunning cliff face.

Located just southwest of North Bay, the park spans across 2,460 hectares of pristine landscapes and is roughly a 4-hour drive from Toronto.

Restoule also holds historical significance, sitting on lands that have been inhabited for over 6,000 years. The park's surrounding lakes were once part of the traditional canoe routes of the Dokis Ojibwa peoples.

In 1651, French explorer Samuel de Champlain arrived at the area, and it eventually became a European settlement in 1882. Today, there's still evidence of early settlers and loggers in Restoule, with historical logging slides and dams still visible in the park.

With several lakes, rivers, and beaches to explore, water activities are an alluring feature of Restoule. There are many secluded sections you can traverse by boat, canoe, kayak, or paddleboard on Restoule Lake, Stormy Lake, or the Restoule River.

You can also relax on one of the park's three sandy beaches, all with unique highlights. Kettle Beach has a volleyball net and lots of sandy space for beach activities, but if you're searching for something quieter and more private, head to Putts Beach.

If you brought your furry friend along with you, Bells Point Beach has a pet-friendly area and swim spot.

With 6 incredible trails, hiking is another main activity in the park. The Grawbarger Trail, River Trail, and Rangers Point Trail are all under 1.5 km long (with spectacular scenery, of course).

Gibs Trail is a 4.8-km trek on a linear path through mature forests, arriving at a scenic lookout and swimming area on the shore of Stormy Lake.

The Fire Tower Trail is considered Restoule's "must do" hike, which extends 4 km through forests, across boardwalks, and rocky ridges. It'll pass by the historic Fire Tower before coming to a rewarding view from atop the 100-meter high Stormy Lake Bluff.

You can extend your stay by booking a campsite in the park, which can be made directly on the Ontario Parks website.