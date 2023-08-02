Port Burwell East Beach might be one of the nicest-kept beaches in the province, featuring pristine shallow waters, a wide sandy shoreline, and great facilities for visitors.

Located just over 2 hours from Toronto, you'll find the public municipal beach in the quaint village of Port Burwell on Lake Erie's north shore.

Holding Blue Flag status for meeting water quality, safety, and environmental standards, the beach is often called the "jewel" of Lake Erie, offering a myriad of recreational activities.

The beach itself extends for 2.5 km, made up of fine sand and occasional aquatic plants and vegetation. With shallower waters than the other Great Lakes, the water of Lake Erie is typically much warmer, not to mention way more enjoyable to swim in.

You can go for a paddle around the lake, play a round of beach volleyball, or enjoy a picnic at one of the many picnic tables lining the shore.

When you aren't busy frolicking in the balmy waters, you can explore the charming small town of Port Burwell, or visit the Marine Museum and Historic Lighthouse.

History buffs might also want to check out the HMCS Ojibwa, a decommissioned Cold War-era submarine on display in town. You can take a tour of its interior and learn about its history.

Parking at Port Burwell East Beach is free, and there are well-maintained and centrally-located public restrooms.

Nearby, you'll also find another beach within Port Burwell Provincial Park, along with hiking trails, a dog-friendly beach, fishing, bird-watching, and more. However, a day-use fee is required to access the provincial park's beach.