This destination has been named the most magical place in Canada

Canada may not have a Disneyland, but one ranking says there's still a destination that's the most magical place in the country — Niagara Falls.



A new study by BonusFinder Canada has crowned Niagara Falls as the most magical place in the country.



"Situated on the Niagara River, it is known for its mesmerizing display of roaring sound which can be heard from a distance, creating a hypnotic auditory experience," reads the report. "Whilst the list for the seven natural wonders of the world varies, Niagara Falls is the one constant."



BonusFinder compiled a seed list of Canadian destinations from travel publications like Thrillist and Condé Nast Traveller to get this result.



It also recorded the number of Instagram hashtags for each location and used Tripadvisor to scrape reviews for mentions of "magic," "magical," "enchanting," and "majestic," and totalled the amount.



Each location got a score out of 10 and was ranked from most to least magical.

According to the study, Niagara Falls has 317,000 Instagram hashtags and 1,161 mentions of words associated with "magical."



Ontarians might take what is also considered one of the biggest tourist traps in the world for granted.



But you can't deny that the views can be pretty spectacular.

Niagara Falls received a 9.6 out of 10 on the ranking.



Right behind the tourist attraction is Alberta's stunning glacial Lake Louise.



"Its sparkling jewel-like appearance was said to originate from the urban legend, told by a waiter who worked at the château, that the lake was drained and painted every spring," reads the study.



BonusFinder found 323 mentions of words associated with "magic" alongside a whopping 1,100,000 Instagram hashtags.



In third place is Lake Louise's neighbour, Moraine Lake, with a score of 8.8 out of 10.



"Moraine Lake is known for its unbelievably turquoise-blue waters," reads the report. "The vibrant colour is due to glacial rock flour suspended in the water, creating a surreal and almost magical appearance."



The ranking includes other popular Canadian tourist attractions like the Capilano Suspension Bridge in BC, Peggy's Cove Lighthouse in Nova Scotia, and Hopewell Rocks in New Brunswick.