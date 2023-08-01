Mont Tremblant may be best known for its winter ski slopes, resort, and pedestrian shopping village, but did you know you can actually downhill ski in the summer there — sans snow?

The resort is launching a brand-new summer skiing experience in a few weeks, and you'll be able to practice your pizza or french fry technique as you glide down a hill made of a synthetic, grass-like surface.

The summer activity is open to all levels, which is great news whether you've never skied in snow before or just want to brush up on your skills ahead of the winter.

There will be two types of slopes available for you to test out. In the Upper Equilibre section, the mat is made with longer fibres for a softer feel, ideal for practicing slow, winding turns.

The Lower Equilibre section uses shorter fibres, creating a firmer surface perfect to practice braking and short turns.

Sessions are set in 1-hour increments and include rental equipment like skis, snowboards, boots, helmets, and poles.

If you're not quite sure where to start, there are also ski and snowboard assistants available to help guide you on your journey.

After you're done skiing, there's so much more to do at the resort. Play a round of golf, walk through the village, hike one of their many trails, or relax at the beach and go for a swim.

The summer skiing experience starts on August 18 and runs until September 4. After that, it'll be available on weekends until October 15.

Each 1-hour session costs $37 per adult above the age of 13 and $33 for children from 6 - 12 years old. You can reserve your spot directly on their website.