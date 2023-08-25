Lakefield is a lesser-known hidden gem found in Ontario's cottage country, featuring a small historic village, gorgeous natural beauty, sparkling lakes, and a surprisingly amazing culinary scene.

Found in the heart of the Kawarthas, Lakefield is just 1.5 hours away from Toronto, making it perfect for a late summer or early fall escape.

Here are some of the best things to do and see in Lakefield.

Take a hike

With stunning natural surroundings, get a breath of fresh air on two incredible trails. The Lakefield Trail stretches for 5.5 km and winds through the village, taking you past Lake Katchewanooka, Lakefield Beach, Cenotaph Park and the many interpretive signs along the route.

Alternatively, check out the 7 km Rotary Trail, which follows the eastern bank of the Otonabee River and was once a former rail line.

Satisfy your sweet tooth

Indulge in some sweet delights and grab some hand-crafted chocolates and candies at The Chocolate Rabbit. From hand-painted truffles to fudge and bark, it's a chocolate-lover's heaven.

Admire Lock 26

Marvel at the engineering of Lock 26 on the Trent Severn Waterway, a historic canal that spans from Trenton to Port Severn. The canal has 45 locks to visit, with the 26th found in Lakefield.

Watch it in action as it lets boaters pass through, and check out watercraft from house boats to massive yachts.

Relax at the beach

Soak up the last of the summer weather at Lakefield Beach, which boasts a sandy shoreline, playground, and pavilion. Go for a swim or take a canoe, kayak, or paddleboard out on the water and explore the riverbanks.

Grab some local cuisine

Despite its small size, Lakefield boasts an array of amazing restaurants and cafes to choose from. Get breakfast or lunch at The Nutty Bean Cafe, a neighbourhood hot spot serving up all-day breakfast wraps, sandwiches, salads, and baked goods.

For dinner, head to Lock 27 Tap & Grill which offers tasty pub fare with a view, or try Cassis Bistro for French cuisine in a romantic atmosphere.

Walk through historical streets

From streets lined with 19th-century architecture to historical landmarks, embark on a walking tour and learn more about the village's founding families, boat building, sawmill and pioneer past.

You can also follow a literary trail, learning about renowned Canadian writers like Susanna Moodie and Catharine Parr Traill who lived and worked in Lakefield. See tributes to their legacy as shown on interpretive signs around town, or come in July to their annual Literary Festival.

Pick up produce at the farmers' market

Every Thursday from May through October, the community hosts a local farmers' market, where you can stock up on everything from maple syrup to churro donuts.

If you can't make it on a Thursday, pop into Lakefield Pantry or The Market who carry some products and specialty items sold at the market.

From its welcoming atmosphere to its beautiful surroundings, Lakefield makes a great retreat from city life while not being too far from Toronto. Take a day trip or getaway to this charming village, which blends nature, history, and countless activities.