This Shakespeare-inspired hotel in Ontario is the star of a new CTV series

Known for its arts and theatrical flair, the city of Stratford, Ontario recently unveiled a new captivating destination inspired by Shakespeare himself.

Hotel Julie is the city's newest boutique hotel and star of a new TV series on CTV called Staying Inn: Hotel Julie. Featuring 9 distinct flats which blend modern design with Elizabethan-era undertones, the show follows the transformation of a 19th-century row house into a luxurious hotel.

In early 2022, husband and wife duo Paula McFarlane and Jake Tayler, former paramedics turned aspiring hoteliers, saw potential in a collection of 1890-built row houses in Stratford's heart.

Formerly short-term rental lodgings, the duo dreamt of redefining these spaces, which happened to be just a stone's throw from the city's Shakespearean Gardens, chic shops, eateries, and historic theatres.

To realize their vision, Paula and Jake recruited Autumn Hachey, founder and creative director behind Stay Here, who teamed up with sisters Haley McDonough and Jillian Smith-Moher of Toronto’s esteemed design firm Twenty-Two Twelve.

The journey of the huge overhaul unfolds in CTV’s Staying Inn, focusing on Hachey, Moher, and their team as they prepare the hotel to open in time for Stratford's theatre season.

Through opulent fabrics, daring designs, and Victorian hues, each flat is intentionally designed with varying elements to set them apart — all while paying homage to Shakespeare.

From a moody purple room with luxe velvet tapestries and deep red marble countertops to Hotel Julie’s burning heart logo which embodies Shakespeare’s iconic tragic love tales, you can tell every detail was meticulously planned out.

After a year of refurbishment, viewers can see the property come to life before greeting its first guests in July 2023.

"This project truly is a matter of the heart," says Paula.

"Jake and I had always wanted to create a legacy and become part of Stratford's rich tapestry, and when we went through the historic building we knew it presented a unique opportunity to create an iconic, theatre-inspired destination," explained Paula, calling the hotel a "love letter" to Stratford.

Hotel Julie sits at 92 St. Vincent St. N. in Stratford, Ontario, and you can book your room directly on their website.

Staying Inn: Hotel Julie aired its first episode of ten on August 7, and you can catch it every Monday at 8 p.m. ET on CTV.