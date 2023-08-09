Driftwood Provincial Park in Ontario is a gorgeous destination for nature lovers, with a secluded beach, waterfront camping, and breathtaking sunsets.

Located along the Ottawa River, the park is roughly 4.5 hours east of Toronto, making it perfect for a weekend escape from the hustle and bustle.

Spanning 13 square kilometres, Driftwood has diverse topography that ranges from dense forests and marshes to rocky outcroppings.

Its rich habitat is home to a variety of wildlife, including white-tailed deer, black bears, moose, and a myriad of bird species.

Since it's situated on the Ottawa River, water sports are one of the park's most popular recreational activities. You can explore the shoreline via canoe, kayak, or stand-up paddleboards, or go fishing for walleye, northern pike, and smallmouth bass.

One sandy beach, just steps away from the waterfront campsites, extends the entire length of the campground, but you'll also find a second more private beach within the day-use area.

Thanks to their west-facing location, the beaches here are one of the best places to catch some of the park's epic sunsets.

Hikers can explore several trails ranging in length. The Oak Highland Trails feature the 1 km Riverview Loop and the 2.5 km Beaver Pond Loop, which bring you to a panoramic view of the Ottawa River.

Alternatively, you can check out the Chevrier Creek Trails, a collection of 4 loops varying in length from 1.3 - 3.7 km.

If you'd like to extend your stay within the park's natural surroundings, consider camping at one of Driftwood's 80 sites. There's a maintained full-service comfort station here that includes showers, flush toilets, and laundry facilities for campers' convenience.

You can make your camping reservation directly on the Ontario Park's website. For day trip visitors, a day-use permit is required, which can be purchased at the entry gate.