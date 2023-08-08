Confederation Beach Park in Ontario is a great destination for your next summer day trip, featuring a long sandy shoreline, outdoor pool and splash pad, water park, and countless attractions.

Located just under an hour's drive from Toronto in Hamilton, Confederation Beach Park is a sprawling 93-hectare green space along the shores of Lake Ontario.

During the summer, visitors flock to its 1 km-long sandy beach, perfect for sunbathing, picnicking, or going for a swim. Like with any natural body of water, it's best to check the water quality ahead of time, which you can do on the City of Hamilton's website.

Swimmers can also cool off at the outdoor Lakeland Pool and splash pad, which is open daily through Labour Day. Alternatively, get your thrills in at Wild Waterworks, featuring crazy water slides, a lazy river, and wading pool complete with slides, mists, and fountains.

The park is home to a network of trails, too. Walk or bike down the paved 4.3 km-long Hamilton Beach Trail, which offers picturesque views of the lake and surrounding green spaces.

If you want to extend your walk, you can connect to the Waterfront Trail and follow it west to the Burlington ship canal.

Confederation Beach Park is also packed with a ton of recreational facilities, having recently completed a major upgrade to a section of the park.

Here, you'll find a cricket field, pickleball courts, and a multi-use soccer field in the new Sports Park Gateway.

Adventure Village, a vibrant family-oriented amusement area, is another major draw. You can play a round at the 18-hole miniature golf course, hit up the batting cages, drive bumper cars, practice rock climbing, or play games at the arcade.

After you've worked up an appetite, indulge in one of the nearby culinary offerings like Hutch's, a classic diner famous for its fish and chips, hamburgers, and ice cream, or the beloved Baranga's on the Beach serving up a mix of Greek and Canadian cuisine with spectacular lake views.

Confederation Beach Park is free to access, with ample free parking available.

The Lakeland Pool, however, does have a fee of $7.35 per adult and $5.25 per child.