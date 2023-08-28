While many might not think of Buffalo, New York as a mecca for art and architecture, the Buffalo AKG Art Museum (formerly known as the Albright-Knox Art Gallery) might just change your mind.

Among the oldest art sanctuaries in the United States, the AKG Art Museum proudly houses one of North America's most impressive modern and contemporary art collections, and recently opened a breathtaking new three-storey glass addition to explore.

Toronto art lovers can make the 2-hour road trip and see the work of esteemed artists like Picasso, Van Gogh, Matisse, O'Keeffe, and Warhol, as well as the highly-lauded Clyfford Still collection displayed in the new airy space.

Other highlights include snapping an epic selfie in Lucas Samaras's Mirrored Room exhibit, and don't forget to refuel with lunch at the cafe before immersing yourself in Firelei Baez's monumental glass tile mosaic Chorus of the Deep.

The museum's inception dates back to 1862, when the Buffalo AKG was one of only 6 art museums in the entire U.S. The AKG has always set out to celebrate modern and contemporary art, with the exception of artifacts from ancient civilizations or the Renaissance era.

In November 2019, the AKG underwent a transformative expansion costing north of $230 million before reopening on June 15, 2023. While closed, they acquired over 500 new artworks to be displayed in the new building.

The oldest buildings on the property were constructed in 1905 and 1962. The new striking glass structure, called the Jeffrey E. Gundlach Building, was designed by Shohei Shigematsu, a partner at the New York office of architecture firm OMA, in collaboration with New York firm Cooper Robertson.

Architecturally, the Gundlach Building features a snaking elevated walkway surrounded by a reflective glass canopy and overlooks the campus grounds. Beneath the curved glass ceiling are a series of triangular mirror panels that have light- and noise-control functions.

The new extension houses 13 new galleries and expands over 27,000 sq. ft including an enclosed 6,100 sq. ft sculpture terrace, doubling the display space of the permanent collection.

Besides admiring the many permanent and current exhibitions on display, you can also swing by the museum for one of an array of events throughout the year. You can see everything coming up on their website's event calender.

Whether you're an art or architecture lover or simply looking for a unique getaway, the new Buffalo AKG Art Museum is a beautiful destination that's sure to capture your attention.

Tickets for the museum are $18 per adult and $10 for youth from age 6 to 18. The AKG is closed on Tuesdays and Wednesdays and certain holidays, so check in advance of planning your trip!