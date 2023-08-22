Bond Lake Trail in Ontario is a gorgeous escape for nature-lovers that'll instantly give you cottage country vibes — despite its close proximity to the city.

Located in Richmond Hill within the Oak Ridges Corridor Conservation Reserve, the area is considered an ecological treasure and is surrounded by mature forests, meadows, wetlands, and kettle lakes.

Thanks to preservation efforts throughout the years, the Oak Ridges Moraine is protected due to its unique landscape acting as a natural water filtration system, making it a vital source for clean groundwater.

Bond Lake is one of the many kettle lakes of the region and makes for a stunning view in all seasons. Boating, swimming, and canoeing is not allowed on the lake.

You can come hike the easy 2.9 km loop trail around the lake, where you'll find a forested path with many lookout points of the sparkling deep blue waters.

There are also several areas with picnic tables where you can stop during your walk to rest and enjoy lunch or snacks.

Bond Lake Trail is just one of the many amazing hiking trails near the city that Torontonians are lucky enough to get to explore.