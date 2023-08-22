Travel
Meg Cossmann
Posted 2 hours ago
Report Inaccuracy
Bond Lake Trail

Bond Lake Trail near Toronto is a stunning hike that transports you to cottage country

Travel
Meg Cossmann
Posted 2 hours ago
Report Inaccuracy
Latest Videos

Bond Lake Trail in Ontario is a gorgeous escape for nature-lovers that'll instantly give you cottage country vibes — despite its close proximity to the city.

Located in Richmond Hill within the Oak Ridges Corridor Conservation Reserve, the area is considered an ecological treasure and is surrounded by mature forests, meadows, wetlands, and kettle lakes.

Thanks to preservation efforts throughout the years, the Oak Ridges Moraine is protected due to its unique landscape acting as a natural water filtration system, making it a vital source for clean groundwater.

Bond Lake is one of the many kettle lakes of the region and makes for a stunning view in all seasons. Boating, swimming, and canoeing is not allowed on the lake.

You can come hike the easy 2.9 km loop trail around the lake, where you'll find a forested path with many lookout points of the sparkling deep blue waters.

There are also several areas with picnic tables where you can stop during your walk to rest and enjoy lunch or snacks.

Bond Lake Trail is just one of the many amazing hiking trails near the city that Torontonians are lucky enough to get to explore.

Lead photo by

JamesJongPhotography
Latest Videos

Latest Videos

Join the conversation Load comments

Latest in Travel

Passenger sues Swoop Airlines for delay that cost him two days

This destination has been named the most magical place in Canada

Bond Lake Trail near Toronto is a stunning hike that transports you to cottage country

Duchesnay Falls in Ontario is a breathtaking natural wonder with endless cascades

Balsam Lake Provincial Park in Ontario has a long sandy beach with sweet island views

Air Canada hiring flight attendants across the country

Burley Beach in Ontario has turquoise water that will transport you to the tropics

Harmony Beach in Ontario is a hidden gem loved by locals