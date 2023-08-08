Bois Blanc Island in Ontario has been steadily transforming over the past decade and will soon be home to a new luxury resort boasting waterfront homes, green spaces, sandy beaches, and year-round recreational activities.

Spanning 272 acres, the island sits at the mouth of the Detroit River and was once the site of the iconic Boblo Island Amusement Park, not to mention the largest dance hall in North America.

Located just 30 minutes from Windsor, the island is completely surrounded by the waters of Lake Erie and can be reached year-round via a 4-minute ferry ride from Amherstburg.

When the amusement park shuttered in 1993 after operating for nearly 100 years, it was left abandoned, with only haunting remnants of its past remaining.

However, the island was otherwise rich with natural beauty, from its pristine sandy beaches to warm, clean waters and wildlife habitats.

Windsor-based development company Amico saw the island's potential and charm, taking stewardship of it in 2005.

They have since set out to create a waterfront lifestyle community complete with elegant resort homes, green spaces, and condominiums, while simultaneously preserving its rich history.

The north part of the island is now a residential hub, with a mix of homes, townhouses, and condominium apartment buildings with lake views.

Now, following a decade of meticulous planning, the southern part of the island has been given the green light for a residential expansion plan. The premium homes will cater to permanent residents, vacationers, and snowbirds alike.

New roads, which wind through the island's picturesque landscape, have just been completed over the summer, which will be ready for public use in the fall.

The community is also bustling with activity, thanks to a revamp of the marina, the addition of a brand-new waterfront restaurant, and an enhanced nature trail system.

The island also offers tons of activities, like fishing, boating, bird-watching, swimming, hiking, and cycling. In the winter, the area will offer snowshoeing, cross-country skiing, and even ice fishing.

You'll also find the White Sands Conservation Area a short walk away, which extends over a kilometre into the lake from the island's southern tip.

For the nostalgic, several key structures from Bois Blanc Island's amusement park days are being preserved, including the historic military Block House from the War of 1812, the iconic 1836 Lighthouse, and the 55,000-square-foot Dance Hall.

While the luxury resort does not have an estimated completion date, the island's reinvention is expected to continue reaching new milestones in the coming months.