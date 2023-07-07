Wheatley Provincial Park may be one of the lesser-known protected parks in Ontario, but with its warmer temperatures, quiet trails, and sandy beach, it should definitely be added to your list.

Located roughly 3.5 hours southwest of Toronto, you'll find the seasonal park in the small town of Wheatley in the Chatham-Kent region.

Referred to as Ontario's "deep south" provincial park, it sits at one of Canada's southernmost points, which is at the same latitude as Northern California.

That means the waters are typically warmer to swim in, and the park is open for a longer stretch than most (from mid-April until the end of October).

Within the park, you'll find winding trails which lead you through a Carolinian forest, campgrounds both in the woods and by the creek, a 2 km beach, and a myriad of recreational activities you can partake in.

Birding is a common pull for visitors to the park. Wheatley is in the path of a major migratory bird route, with spring and fall being the most popular times for birdwatchers to view species such as warblers, hawks, and thrushes. In the wetlands, you can also spot herons and egrets wading through the shallow marshes.

Paddlers can bring their kayaks or canoes to explore the park's secluded coastal estuary, with two main creek loops to traverse.

Wheatley Beach is also a great place to just relax and enjoy the calm surroundings and sounds of bird song. It features nearly 2km of adjacent parkland, and facilities such as washrooms, picnic areas, and a volleyball court.

While the shoreline is a mix of sand and gravel, once you're in the water it transitions into sand. Situated at the bottom of a bluff, you'll also feel a sense of seclusion at the beach.

If you'd like to extend your stay, Wheatley offers a good mix of campground types. There are over 70 electrical and non-electrical campsites to choose from, as well as group camping options for up to 50 people.

You can make your campsite reservations by phone or directly on their website.