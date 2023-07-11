Valens Lake Conservation Area is a beautiful destination to add to your summer day trip list, featuring tons of beautiful nature trails, a floating boardwalk, and secluded sandy beach.

Located in Flamborough an hour's drive from the city, you'll find Valens Lake about 35 kilometres north from downtown Hamilton and 90 kilometres west of Toronto.

The 300-hectare park prides itself as giving visitors a "northern feel" much closer to home and is popular for fishing, camping, and hiking.

There are 10 kilometres of trails within the conservation area for walking and cycling. Follow a floating 300-metre boardwalk above the wetlands and keep an eye out for wildlife who call the marsh home, or you can get a bird's eye view of the forest and lake from an observation tower.

Valens Lake has two main swimming areas: a sandy beach, or the natural swimming area. The water is shallow and calm, perfect for families and small children to enjoy safely.

By the beach, there's also a store where you can rent canoes, kayaks, stand-up paddle boards, and rowboats for the day. Motorized boats aren't permitted on the lake, which means the beach area is nice and quiet.

As with any natural swimming hole, check the water quality in advance to determine if swimming is safe before taking a dip. There are no lifeguards here, either, so swim at your own risk.

Fishing at Valens Lake is also one of its main draws, attracting anglers from near and far. The lake itself is man-made and was stocked with large mouth bass and pike when it opened in 1967. The fish here have since thrived, making the park a prime fishing destination.

With over 1000 picnic tables throughout the park, Valens Lake also makes for a great picnic destination for those coming for the day. If you'd like to extend your stay, camping is also permitted here and is available year-round.

There are over 225 campsites on the grounds, including 125 with electrical and water hookups, 6 group areas, and walk-in sites. If camping isn't your thing, there are also new cabins you can reserve, complete with comforts like a kitchenette, flushing toilet, BBQ, and fire pit.

Admission to the park is $16 per vehicle and driver, and $5 per passenger over the age of 5.

Campsites can be reserved in advance online, and range from $44 to $51 per night.