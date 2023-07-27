Samuel de Champlain Provincial Park is a serene gem of a destination in Ontario that blends natural beauty and rich Canadian history.

Featuring a diverse landscape of towering pine trees and sandy beaches set on a sparkling river, the park makes an incredible escape for outdoor lovers and explorers alike.

Located just under 4 hours from Toronto, you'll find the park east of North Bay along the Mattawa River, spanning over 25.5 square km of rugged terrain.

It was named after the French explorer, Samuel de Champlain, who ventured through the Ottawa River in the 17th century. Part of the larger Mattawa River Provincial Park, Samuel de Champlain has a unique cultural significance and history.

The park's waterways were once used by Indigenous peoples as an essential trading and transportation route, connecting the Ottawa River with Lake Nipissing and the upper Great Lakes. Later, the network was used by European explorers and fur traders.

Today, visitors to the park can traverse down those same waterways via canoe or kayak — one of the most popular activities to do within Samuel de Champlain Provincial Park.

Besides paddling down the rivers, you can also fish, swim, or relax on a large beach. The Bagwa day-use area has calm, clear waters and a sandy shoreline, perfect for basking on a hot summer day.

Hikers have over 45 km of trails to trek, all ranging in difficulty. The famous Etienne Trail System runs through the park. Comprised of 4 loops between 2.5 to 9 km in length, you'll be treated to various scenic views of the river after navigating challenging terrain.

For something shorter, opt for the Kag Trail, which extends 2.5 km through lush pine forests and oak highlands, or the easy Wabashkiki Trail, a 1-km loop that takes you on a boardwalk through marsh and wetlands.

Once the sun goes down, the night sky transforms into a canvas full of brilliant stars. You might even be lucky enough to spot a meteor shower if the timing's right.

With little light pollution from surrounding areas, Samuel de Champlain is an epic stargazing destination and romantic date spot.

Immerse yourself further into the park's gorgeous settings by staying the night. With over 130 campsites, the park offers facilities for both car camping and backcountry camping.

Reservations for camping can be made directly on their website. Day trippers will have a fee of $12.25 to visit.