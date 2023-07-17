Potholes Provincial Park is a stunning destination full of natural wonders to explore, including glacial potholes, mini waterfalls, and dense boreal forests.

Located northwest of Sudbury in the small town of Chapleau, it's a venture to get to the park at nearly 9 hours away. But if you don't mind the drive, you'll be rewarded with untouched wilderness and incredibly beautiful scenery.

Spanning 247 hectares, the park's most popular activities are hiking and birding, serving as nesting grounds of hundreds of species of songbirds.

You'll find a short 350-metre boardwalk trail in the park before arriving at the lookout. There are numerous info panels along the path you can read, detailing the nature reserve's history, geology, flora, and fauna.

At the lookout point, you'll see the distinctive potholes and caves carved out by glacial meltwaters 10,000 years ago.

Rushing water still flows through the potholes and into the Kinniwabi River, forming a small waterfall.

Pack a picnic or some snacks and take in the area's natural beauty. While there aren't many facilities within the park, there are privy bathrooms for you can use while you're there.

The seasonal park is only open for day-use during the summer months from June to early September, so if you're planning to visit, make sure to go soon.