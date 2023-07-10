Passenger on Toronto-bound nightmare flight crawled through blood and diarrhea

A Toronto-bound airline passenger experienced a disgusting nightmare of the ages on board a June 30 flight, accidentally crawling through another passenger's blood and diarrhea and forced to clean it up himself.

The shocking incident occurred on board an Air France flight from Paris to Toronto on June 30, when passenger Habib Battah and his wife — travelling with their cats in tow — noticed a foul smell in the cabin, and took it upon himself to investigate.

Battah detailed his horrifying experience on social media and has also elaborated on the incident to CNN, telling the outlet that while aboard the Boeing 777, he smelled an odour he described as "like manure" shortly after takeoff, and was at first worried that one of his two cats had an accident in their carrier.

The Beirut-based journalist told CNN it was the couple's first time travelling with the cats, and he was initially embarrassed at the prospect of a pet accident on a crowded plane.

Battah would soon learn that a cat poop accident would have been preferable to the reality of the situation.

Battah told the outlet that he wasn't sure what he was smelling at first, saying, "I thought, maybe it's someone's body odour. I was sniffing and sniffing, then said, let me get the cats out."

He crawled onto the floor to open the cat carriers, discovering that neither of the felines was responsible for the foul scent. However, crouching on the floor did reveal the source of the smell, and it was so much worse than Battah's initial theory.

I've seen a few things in my life, but the horrific blood-soaked carpet on my @airfrance plane yesterday was another level! An hour into the transatlantic flight from Paris to Toronto, I kept smelling something gross and couldn't figure it out. Until I got up and looked down...(1 pic.twitter.com/if919aLlO8 — Habib Battah (@habib_b) July 1, 2023

Battah discovered a large wet spot on the carpet of the aircraft, later confirmed by airline crews as "blood and feces" left by a passenger on a Paris-Boston flight a day earlier after suffering what was described as a "hemorrhage."

I noticed a big stain across the whole carpet of the seats. It was wet to touch. At first the @airfrance attendant shrugged and gave me some wipes. In my broken French told her it smelled like merde (shit). Then the wipes came up blood red. I used over a dozen of them... (2 pic.twitter.com/tEg5hXX95f — Habib Battah (@habib_b) July 1, 2023

The biohazard was all over Battah's backpack, and he was forced to use the aircraft lavatory (with gloves provided by the flight crew) to clean the bag himself.

I took out my backpack from under the seat and the strap was soaked in blood too. I got on my hands and knees and cleaned for half an hour. The @airfrance staff gave me gloves and more wipes. Then they casually noted a passenger had hemorrhaged on a flight before ours. (3 pic.twitter.com/yVW7n9w0MY — Habib Battah (@habib_b) July 1, 2023

Battah documented the entire experience on Twitter, as flight crews mostly stood around shocked that the carpet had not been cleaned between trips.

Here I am trying to get the blood off my luggage that it absorbed from the airplane carpet. The @airfrance staff crowded around, shocked because they claimed a cleaning crew had removed the seats after the sick passenger incident, but apparently not cleaned the floor. (4 pic.twitter.com/X59rYkvaAW — Habib Battah (@habib_b) July 1, 2023

Aside from his disgust over the incident, Battah seemed genuinely concerned about the wellbeing of the previous passenger, who Air France confirmed to media survived the massive blood loss.

I just kept wondering what happened to this poor passenger that lost this much blood and how did it happen. One @airfrance staff member mentioned internal bleeding and infection. What if it was a disease-would I or any other passengers be exposed? @BEA_Aero @TSBCanada (5 — Habib Battah (@habib_b) July 1, 2023

He is also furious with Air France, claiming negligence on the airline's part.

I really hope @airfrance @iata takes this seriously and can tell us if we were exposed to any hazardous medical/bio waste. Chief attendant filed a report, noting sick passenger traveled Thursday from Paris to Boston, so 1 other flight exposed passengers to blood before ours. (6 pic.twitter.com/5ZIKeQO7Tt — Habib Battah (@habib_b) July 1, 2023

And what did he get for all of his troubles? Air France gave him some wet wipes and bottled water. Later, the airline offered him to have his cats washed and a $500 voucher, which he declined.

. @airfrance did eventually offer us two small bottles of Evian and put down 2 blankets between us and the blood for the next 7 hours. Also they threw in an extra pack of wipes. “Taking Elegance to New Heights” according to their bio. pic.twitter.com/Vj7jmyL6QI — Habib Battah (@habib_b) July 2, 2023

So next time you decide to be that person who takes their shoes off on a plane and expose their stanky feet to the enclosed cabin air, remember the tale of Habib Battah, and keep those sneakers on.