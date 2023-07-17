Michipicoten Island in Ontario is a rugged, yet beautiful, destination with a mysterious and fascinating history, featuring interior lakes, sandy beaches, and a thriving refuge for wildlife species.

Found in the eastern portion of Lake Superior, the island is located within the province's Thunder Bay District, roughly 175 kilometres northwest of Sault Ste. Marie and 65 kilometres southwest of Wawa.

Michipicoten is Lake Superior's third largest island, but also one of the most remote and inaccessible.

Composed of intrusive ancient lava bedrock from the Midcontinent Rift System, the coastline is notoriously difficult to approach, compounded with usually being shrowded in mist.

Disappearing, then reappearing, in the fog, the island was once shunned by First Nations peoples, due to tales of evil spirits and malevolent giants. Today, many believe it's still haunted with the ghosts of the souls who have drowned in the bay.

The area's earliest European settlers weren't phased by the folklore, however, which had catastrophic consequences for some. It was believed the island was a lucrative source of copper, and millions of dollars were invested into building copper mines only to turn up nothing of value.

Michipicoten was also a booming fishing haven in the early 1900s, though those once-thriving commercial fisheries have since shuttered.

Today, the island is a ghost town. All that is left of that era has since been abandoned, though you can still spot the old mine shafts and remnants of the fishing village.

The surrounding water is rife with shipwrecks who failed to navigate the treacherous shoreline. Today, those shipwrecks make for a popular diving spot.

Wildlife populations, though, are thriving: once hunted to extirpation on the island, Woodland Caribou were re-introduced in the 1980s. You'll also find wolves, beavers, and Peregrine Falcons who all call Michipicoten home.

While it is uninhabited today, you may find visitors camping or regularly visiting during the spring, summer, and fall months.

For the adventurous, kayaking or paddling is one of the best ways to explore the island, and there are several guided tours of Michipicoten and surrounding areas you can embark on.

However, take note that it is a non-operating park, therefore there are no facilities available.