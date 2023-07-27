Letchworth State Park is an incredible destination for outdoor-lovers just across the border in western New York, boasting an awe-inspiring gorge with epic waterfalls, striking cliffs, lush forests, and nearly endless outdoor activities.

If you're looking for a budget-friendly nearby getaway (and don't mind grabbing your passport), a quick 3 hour drive can bring you to what's often touted as "The Grand Canyon of the East".

Spanning over 14,000 acres, Letchworth's signature feature is the Genesee River, which roars through the gorge forming three huge cascades: the Upper, Middle, and Lower Falls.

Of the three, the Middle Falls are the most dramatic, reaching nearly 33 metres in height. In some spots, the surrounding cliffs reach as high as 182 metres.

Another significant feature of the park is the giant concrete Mount Morris Dam, which was built between 1948 and 1952 to prevent regional flooding. Since its construction, the dam is estimated to have prevented roughly $1 billion in flooding damages.

Hikers are blessed with over 1oo kms of trails to choose from here, all ranging in difficulty. The moderate Gorge Trail is a 20.8-km out-and-back path offering several lookout points with panoramic waterfall views.

If you're looking to check out the Mount Morris Dam, opt for the easy 4-km Dam Overlook Trail, which leads you to striking views of the dam and the flowing rivers below.

Thrill-seekers can also go white water rafting in the Genessee River below, or you can take a hot air balloon ride to get a bird's eye view of the park. In the winter, trails open up for snowmobiling, tubing, and cross-country skiing.

History buffs will probably love learning about the park's fascinating past. Once inhabited by the Seneca First Nations, you can visit the reconstructed Seneca Council House and traditional longhouse right within the park.

There's also the Humphrey Nature Center you can drop in to learn about local geology and wildlife. Visitors can take part in interpretive programs and guided tours that delve deeper into the park's natural and cultural heritage.

If you'd like to extend your stay, there are camping options as well as roofed accommodations within Letchworth. A super unique option is the Glen Iris Inn, once a historic residence which now operates as a quaint bed-and-breakfast.

For day-trippers, an entrance fee of $10 per vehicle is charged at the gate from May through October.