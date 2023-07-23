Kap-Kig-Iwan Provincial Park in Ontario is a lesser-known gem to discover, with breathtaking natural beauty everywhere you turn.

Located roughly six hours north of Toronto by car, you'll find the park just south of the small town of Englehart.

The park's name is derived from the Ojibwe phrase "water running over the edge," which is apt, as it is home to several stunning waterfalls.

In an almost magical setting enhanced by the water's mist, the rushing Englehart River flows through the park's valley, plunging over the rocks, forming a series of five cascades and white water rapids.

Despite its rural setting, Kap-Kig-Iwan has some of the most accessible scenery in Northern Ontario. From the park's main road, you're only steps away from the first scenic lookout.

Hikers can choose from three park trails ranging in difficulty. The shortest and most moderate of them is the Upland Circle Trail, extending 2.5 km. This hike will lead you through the woods and bring you to a bird's eye view of the river below.

While it sounds daunting, the Hell's Gate Trail is another moderate path, stretching for 5 km and featuring a winding path along the river, rapids, and falls.

The longest and most arduous of the bunch is the Englehart Riverside Hiking Trail, at 5.7 km. You'll have to scale rocky cliffs and cross multiple bridges, so prepare accordingly.

If you'd like to extend your stay, the park also offers camping from May through September. You can reserve your site directly online.