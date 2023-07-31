Emerald Lake Quarry in Ontario is the perfect place to beat the heat this summer, thanks to its huge spring-fed quarry lake, sandy beach, trailer resort, and water park.

Located an hour's drive from Toronto, you'll find the quarry in the town of Puslinch just north of Hamilton.

Whether you just want to go for the day or spend the night, the park has options for everyone.

The lake itself spans five acres, ranging in depths from 15 to 40 feet. There's a high and low diving area from which you can plunge into the sparkling waters below, as well as a variety of floating water toys spread throughout the lake.

You can bounce off trampolines, climb the rock wall, ride the teeter-totter, or race through an obstacle course. If you're brave, you can also try the 200-foot-tall water slide, which drops you into a separate pool.

There's even a 3400-square-foot splash pad area equipped with sprinklers, water guns, and a pink mushroom water feature if you want to indulge your inner child.

When you're done splashing around, you can lounge on the beach, grab a bite from the snack bar, or check out their other amenities on solid ground, including the beach volleyball or basketball courts, picnic areas, and souvenir shop.

Lifejackets are required for all water activities in the quarry and are available to rent on the property (or you can bring your own.)

If you'd like to stay overnight, the park also has several options for doing just that. You can camp at one of over 200 fully-serviced seasonal sites, RV or tenter sites, or opt for a little added luxury at one of their fully-furnished cabins.

There's a $20 entry fee per person during the week and $25 per person fee on weekends. No reservations are required to visit.

The park is open daily until September 3, 2023.