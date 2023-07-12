Binbrook Conservation Area is an amazing destination just outside the GTA for outdoor activities, offering a taste of cottage country much closer to home.

Located just over an hour west of Toronto, you'll find the 396-hectare park in the southeastern part of Hamilton. Featuring beautiful nature trails, a splash pad, sandy swimming beach, and a massive inflatable water park, Binbrook makes for the perfect day trip.

Within the park, you'll find the picturesque man-made Lake Niapenco, which was created after a dam was constructed in 1971 to augment the summer water flow in the Welland River.

Today, you can paddle, fish, and swim in the lake. If you need equipment, you can rent everything from kayaks to pedalboats right by the water.

For adrenaline junkies, Binbrook has treetop trekking or cable wakeboarding at the lake (and you don't even need to be a pro). The wakeboard park uses an electric cable system, as opposed to a boat, to pull riders, and you can rent equipment directly onsite.

Surrounding the lake, there are gorgeous open meadows and hardwood forests to explore. Several easy trails, like the Lake Niapenco Trail or the Gatehouse Trail, will lead you through the park's gorgeous scenery.

The Lake Niapenco Trail is a 5 km out-and-back trail along the lake, which leads you straight to the park's sandy beach. While you won't find much shade on this trail, you can always cool off in the lake.

For a shaded walk, follow the Gatehouse Trail, a 3.7-km loop through the park's forested areas. Keep an eye out for wildlife and rare birds who reside in the trees.

Binbrook's sandy beach and inflatable water park are its most popular draws during the summer months. The beach has a designated swimming area great for families or small children, and just beyond you'll find the floating FunSplash Sports Park.

With countless obstacles to climb, swing, jump, and bounce off of, the water park provides endless fun for people of all ages. Life jackets are required and provided at the park, with splash pass tickets starting at $25 for a 2-hour stay.

Tickets to the water park do not include your entry to Binbrook Conservation Area, which costs $13.75 per vehicle and driver (each additional passenger costs an extra $4.75).