Big Creek National Wildlife Area is a picturesque destination in Ontario, where you can paddle through a slow-flowing river reminiscent of the South American Amazon (without the risk of encountering piranhas or slithering anacondas).

Located just over 2.5 hours southwest of Toronto, you'll find Big Creek situated on the north shore of Lake Erie near the small lakeside town of Port Rowan.

Big Creek was dubbed "The Canadian Amazon" due to its distinct meandering waterway, which flows through a lush canopy of Carolinian forest.

The dense forest of Sycamore and Black Walnut trees are also covered with grape and Virginia Creeper vines hanging over the creek, giving you the full "jungle" feel.

Stretching for 60 kilometres long, the watershed covers 730 square kilometres before emptying into Lake Erie at Long Point.

It's also known for rare Bald Eagle sightings who reside in the park, and there are several tour companies in the area who provide rentals or guided paddling tours down the river.

Grand River Rafting offers kayak, canoe, paddle board, and turbo-tube rentals (essentially an inflatable kayak) in which you can explore the area in, which takes anywhere between 3 - 5 hours. Prices start at $39.99 per person, and include all equipment like your boat, life jacket, and paddles.

Long Point Eco-Adventures is another local company offering tours of Big Creek via kayak or paddle board. An experienced guide will lead you down the creek while sharing valuable insights of the area. Prices start at $119.95 per person.

If you'd like to extend your stay in the area, Long Point Eco-Adventures also has unique glamping accommodations such as wooden pods or wilderness tents, where you can fully immerse yourself in nature.