Travel
Meg Cossmann
Posted 8 hours ago
Report Inaccuracy
Arajet Toronto to Dominican

A new low-cost airline is coming to Toronto with cheap flights to the Caribbean

Travel
Meg Cossmann
Posted 8 hours ago
Report Inaccuracy
Latest Videos

Arajet, the Caribbean's first low-cost airline, will soon be launching flights from Toronto to the Dominican Republic this fall, and they've currently got a massive sale on flights.

As of October 24, you'll be able to fly direct from Toronto's Pearson International Airport to Santo Domingo Airport four times a week on Arajet's new fleet of Boeing 737MAX-8 aircraft.

Arajet, headquarted in Santo Domingo, kicked off their operations last September.

Since then, the airline claims to be transforming the capital city into the low-price hub of the continent, as it offers direct flights to other major Caribbean destinations such as Mexico City, Cancun, Bogota, Lima, and many more.

In conjunction with their opening of sales for the new Toronto route, the airline is offering a limited time promotion with one-way flights from Pearson to the country's capital for $179 USD inclusive of taxes and fees, expiring on July 12.

Travellers looking to escape the cold Toronto winter this year can take advantage of the sale and book now directly on their website for flights from October 24 through the spring.

Arajet is expected to announce additional destinations from Toronto in South and Central America, as well as the Caribbean, soon.

Lead photo by

Santo Domingo by Venero Encarnación Martínez
Latest Videos

Latest Videos

Join the conversation Load comments

Latest in Travel

Air traffic control audio accounts terrifying emergency landing in Toronto

A new low-cost airline is coming to Toronto with cheap flights to the Caribbean

Passenger on Toronto-bound nightmare flight crawled through blood and diarrhea

Killarney Provincial Park is the ultimate summer escape in Ontario

Port Stanley in Ontario is a dreamy beach town perfect for your next getaway

Neys Provincial Park in Ontario is a gorgeous hidden gem with a fascinating history

Jones Falls Trail in Ontario leads you to a hidden waterfall in a lush forest

5 charming beach towns in Ontario to visit this summer