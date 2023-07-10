A new low-cost airline is coming to Toronto with cheap flights to the Caribbean

Arajet, the Caribbean's first low-cost airline, will soon be launching flights from Toronto to the Dominican Republic this fall, and they've currently got a massive sale on flights.

As of October 24, you'll be able to fly direct from Toronto's Pearson International Airport to Santo Domingo Airport four times a week on Arajet's new fleet of Boeing 737MAX-8 aircraft.

Arajet, headquarted in Santo Domingo, kicked off their operations last September.

Since then, the airline claims to be transforming the capital city into the low-price hub of the continent, as it offers direct flights to other major Caribbean destinations such as Mexico City, Cancun, Bogota, Lima, and many more.

In conjunction with their opening of sales for the new Toronto route, the airline is offering a limited time promotion with one-way flights from Pearson to the country's capital for $179 USD inclusive of taxes and fees, expiring on July 12.

Travellers looking to escape the cold Toronto winter this year can take advantage of the sale and book now directly on their website for flights from October 24 through the spring.

Arajet is expected to announce additional destinations from Toronto in South and Central America, as well as the Caribbean, soon.