Travel
Kimia Afshar Mehrabi
Posted 6 hours ago
air canada flight panic attack

Air Canada flight attendant comforts woman through panic attack on flight from Toronto

In the midst of all the travel horror stories you read about online or personally experience, it's rare you come across a heartwarming story that restores your faith in humanity. 

One recent heartfelt tale involves a compassionate flight attendant on board an Air Canada flight from Toronto Pearson Airport to Zurich. 

According to a viral tweet — which has since amassed over 650k views and 12k likes — one woman on the flight was experiencing a full panic attack before the aircraft started to taxi. 

The flight attendant is pictured sitting beside the passenger, holding her hand and attentively listening to her concerns.

According to the tweet, the flight attendant graciously and patiently sat with the woman for hours, comforted her, and explained all the motions of the plane. 

The original poster said that other attendants on the plane would also check on the distressed passenger and entertain her with stories to keep her distracted throughout the eight-hour flight. 

The viral interaction resulted in hundreds of responses, with people sharing similar experiences and commending the flight attendant for her unwavering patience. 

"She deserves a raise," several people wrote

"I've had something very similar happen before, and the flight attendants and my seatmates were simply amazing in their kindness," a comment reads

"Thank you for highlighting the helper without also exploiting the person struggling, publicly," a comment reads

"I doubt that most people have personally experienced the horror of full on panic," another response says. "The flight attendant does indeed deserve a medal."

Lead photo by

CNW Group/Air Canada
