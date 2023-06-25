Small towns in Ontario make for incredible getaways during the summer months, letting you experience historic streets, unique culture, and charming communities without ever having to jump on a plane.

But if you've been suffering from FOMO seeing everyone's European summer vacations on social media, there are a number of picturesque destinations right here in the province to help you scratch that itch.

Here are 5 small towns in Ontario to visit this summer that have a European feel.

Sharing the same name as the famous City of Light in France, you couldn't make a list of European-esque small towns without including Paris, Ontario.

Named one of the prettiest small towns in Canada, you'll see European inspiration everywhere you turn, from the cobblestone homes on the edge of the Grand River to intimate cafes and trendy shops. Book a high tea experience at Tea on the Grand overlooking the river, or pop into Wincey Mills, a market set in a historic building that's operated for over a century.

The charming town of Galt feels like you've stepped foot into an idyllic countryside European village. While it has been part of the municipality of Cambridge since 1973, many still recognize it as its own unique identity.

Stroll through its historic downtown area and admire the well-preserved Victorian buildings overlooking the Grand River. If you visit on a weekend, don't miss Galt's iconic farmers' market, one of the oldest markets of its kind in Canada and dating back to 1830.

With its historic buildings, beautiful lakefront, quaint shops, restaurants, and markets, the architecturally striking port town of Goderich has tons of European flair.

Visit its unique octagonal-shaped town square known as Courthouse Park, which is home to weekly farmers' markets, shops, and cafes, or take in the natural beauty from the bluffs that overlook the sparkling waters of Lake Huron.

The quaint village of Bayfield is nestled on the eastern shores of Lake Huron, and boasts a charming historic downtown, stone buildings and shops, and a town hall that resembles a church you'd find in a petite European town.

It also has striking natural beauty, including sandy beaches and turquoise blue waters. Head to one of the most picturesque spots in the village, Pioneer Park, where you'll find a winding wooden stairway leading down to the water, or you can stop by Clan Gregor Square, a central gathering spot which usually hosts events and live music performances during the summer.

For a taste of Scotland just a 1.5 hour drive from Toronto, Fergus is the perfect getaway. Founded by Scottish settlers in the 1830s, Fergus has a rich history and breathtaking natural surroundings, and plays host to a number of annual festivals steeped in tradition.

The town continues to honour its heritage in many ways, with one of the most popular events being the annual Scottish Festival and Highland Games. Another must is visiting the Templin Gardens, an idyllic sanctuary carved into the limestone banks of the gorge.