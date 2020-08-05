Pioneer Park in Ontario comes with a staircase leading down to Caribbean blue waters

Pioneer Park in the picturesque Village of Bayfield has to be one of the most picturesque spots in the beloved beach town brimming with quaint shops, art galleries and restaurant patios.

The park is privately owned and maintained for the benefit of the public by the Pioneer Park Association and sits on a bluff overlooking Lake Huron.

The park is best known for its breathtaking sunset views – the area has some of the best – and is a favourite destination among residents and visitors seeking tranquility, relaxation and a bit of nature.

The winding wooden stairway that leads down to the crystal clear water below is also incredibly picturesque.

You can go down to the beach and dip your toes in the water or even take a little stroll along the shoreline. Depending on when you go, the shore may have come in leaving only a small bit of beach, however.

The well-maintained green space in the park makes for the perfect picnic spot. The picnic tables and benches provide lots of spots for you to sit down and take in the view.

The sight of boats going by on the Caribbean-esque turquoise water will make you feel like you've been swept away to a tropical island. The striking hue of the water also helps explain why the surrounding county is called Bluewater.

If you want to stick around to explore a bit, the pretty park is located just a short walk from the historic downtown where you'll find all those artisanal shops and delicious restaurants that Bayfield is known for.