Sheffield Conservation Area in Ontario is a lesser-known haven for nature lovers, set on 1000 acres of Canadian Shield and boasting 5 lakes, rugged trails, and breathtaking views.

Located north of Kingston roughly 3 hours from Toronto, you'll find Sheffield in the hamlet of Erinsville. The park is only open for day use, but you can visit all year 'round.

An advanced 4.5 km-loop trail will bring you around the property through mature deciduous forests and past extensive wetlands. The terrain is challenging, but the effort is worth it to be treated to some epic views.

Head to the Little Melon Lake lookout for a bird's eye panoramic view of the sparkling water below.

If you're an avid paddler, there's a water access point where you can launch a canoe or kayak. Boating and fishing are also permitted on the lake.

Stargazing is one of the park's most popular draws, as part of Sheffield Conservation Area is home to a dark sky viewing area.

This is Ontario's southernmost point where visitors can view the pristine night sky uninhibited by the glare of city lights, attracting amateur astronomers and astrophotographers from near and far.

If you don't have a telescope or telescopic camera lens, don't worry - you can admire the night sky's natural beauty and countless stars and planets with your naked eye alone.

There is a small parking fee ($5 per vehicle) to enter Sheffield Conservation Area which you can purchase online or at the park.