It's almost sunflower season so get ready to take some photos in fields of gold because sunflower farms near Toronto are set to open this month.

The Sunflower Farm has two locations, one in Beaverton and one in Lindsay. According to the farm's website, the farms are set to open in mid-July.

Hours vary by day at this farm and admission is usually $10 per adult with kids under 10 (and seniors over 90) free.

You'll be able to prebook tickets to the farm online closer to the opening date or in person, but only a limited amount of tickets are available at the gate every day.

Photoshoots are available at the farm this summer but are only open to photographers and their clients. Booking for photoshoots begins on July 15.

Caledon's Davis Family Farm, which boasts roughly 40 acres of sunflower fields, is back with its annual Sunflower Festival.

Take a 3 km walk through their Field of Dreams while exploring the farm's rolling hills.

Head out to their Sunflower Festival from July 23 through August 7 to frolic through the golden fields.

The farm is open from 8:00 a.m. to 6:00 p.m. daily, with admission to the farm priced at $13.50. Make sure to keep an eye out on the farm's website to know when tickets to the festival go on sale.

If you want to get some pictures in a field of golden flowers but want to put a cute spin on them, head out to Sunrise Sunflower Farm, with a location in both Hamilton and Newmarket.

The farm is home to a 15-meter tall rubber duck and two smaller ducks that sit in the middle of the flower field.

You won't have to leave your furry best friend at home because the farm is dog friendly as long as they're kept on a leash.

According to Sunrise Sunflower Farm's Instagram page, the farm is set to open in late July so make sure to keep an eye out for hours of operation. Admission to the farm is $10.

Laura's Farm Stand is a roadside stand sitting next to four different sunflower fields in Cookstown.

Explore the sunflower trail that will take you through the fields and hills full of golden flowers.

After exploring the trail take a tour of the different fields to see other flowers where you can also pick your own bouquet to take home.

Before you leave, make sure to check out the stand to pick up some fresh seasonal vegetables.

There's an admission fee of $6.95 and there are no reservations required to visit.

The farm is slated to open the last week of July, with hours varying daily so make sure to check the website closer to the opening date.