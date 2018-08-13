Toronto found another sunflower farm to take epic photos

In the quest for the perfect selfie, one must travel the distance and go to great lengths, especially if it involves sunflowers. Thankfully, there's another spot just outside of Toronto where we can get just that.

About an hour north of the city lies Davis Feed & Farm, a family-run farm that is home to a sea of yellow flowers and green leaves gently swaying in the summer breeze.

The iconic flowers are part of a 40-acre field of Black oil sunflowers used to harvest bird seed for several of the farm's specialty supply products.

Located in Caledon, the farm encourages visitors to enjoy the sunflowers when they're at their most majestic and even hosts an online photo contest each year for the chance to be featured on the site.

While not as vast as some of the neighbouring fields, this quaint farm looks to welcome visitors in to see the sunflowers for the price of $5 per person when they are in peak bloom.

Controversy arose recently after another sunflower field became overwhelmed with visitors and had to shut down prematurely.

As of this past weekend, the sunflower field is closed for the season and the flowers have gone to seed. Provided this one doesn't become overrun as well, look forward to another round of sunflowers from July to early August.