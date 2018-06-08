Sports & Play
This massive sunflower field is just an hour from Toronto

There is no better symbol of summer than the sunflower. With their towering height and bright yellow petals (also known as ‘rays’), sunflowers have that unmistakable sun-like appearance that makes them beloved by everyone.

Forever are sunflowers my favorite 🌻🌾

Luckily, there's a massive sunflower field just an hour away from Toronto that is a must-visit this summer.

Bogle Seeds Farm, located in Hamilton, boasts a 250-acre farm where 75 of those acres are rows of magnificent sunflowers. Did someone say photoshoot?

The farm has been family owned and operated for six generations, since 1874! Visiting the farm will take you back in time, with the historical barn and antique farm equipment adorning the property that were once used by the Bogle’s own ancestors.

What makes Bogle Seeds Farm so special is that it became the first in Ontario to commercially grow sunflowers, and is now the largest continuous grower of sunflowers in the entire province.

The sunflowers bloom for only two weeks each year, in late July/ early August. The stunning blooms attract hundreds of photographers, painters, and the general public looking to admire the seemingly endless fields of gold.

Be sure to check their website in July to find out when the 1.5 million sunflowers will be in full bloom — you definitely don’t want to miss it!

Bogle Seeds Farm is open every day except Sunday and is cash only.

Lead photo by

theboundlessvoyage

