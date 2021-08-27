Giant rubber duck has found a home at a sunflower farm near Toronto

A sunflower farm near Toronto has decided to get in on the giant rubber duck phenomenon by putting a 15-metre duck in their field.

"We got the 15-metre duck in hopes to increase traffic to the farm and as kind of creating a landmark for the area as a permanent fixture," Sunrise Sunflower Farm partner Franky Wong tells blogTO.

The operation is actually a pair of farms, one in Newmarket and one in Hamilton.

Hamilton is where the 15-metre duck is, and it's actually not the only duckie there: there are also two smaller ones. The Newmarket farm is home to just one duck.

At the farms, they'd been noticing people attracted by photo ops on social media, and figured there's no better background than a big yellow duck in a field of yellow sunflowers.

Wong says they try to update their Instagram frequently to show how the sunflowers look so people know before heading over. Adult admission to the farms is $10.

"Our sunflower fields are grown staggered so we are able to extend the season until possibly mid-October," says Wong.

The fields remain open to visitors as long as the sunflowers are still around. However, after they're gone, there will still be memory-making photo ops at the farms.

"We do plan on creating a Christmas light show this year where people can either come out and take pictures or do a drive through depending on COVID-19 rules," says Wong.